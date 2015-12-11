15 years of blogging…

In December, 2000 I started my Scobleizer blog.

Damn, thinking about how much the world has changed since then. (I also posted this to Facebook here).

Back then there was:

No Facebook.

No YouTube.

No Twitter. Or Google+. Or Quora.

No Uber. Or Lyft.

No iPhone. Or iPads. Heck, even the iPod hadn’t been invented yet.

No Android.

No HDTV.

No self driving cars.

No Waze.

No Google Maps.

No Spotify. Or Soundcloud.

No WordPress.

No Wechat.

No Flipkart.

No AirBnb.

No Flipboard.

No LinkedIn.

No AngelList.

No Techcrunch.

No Google Glass.

No Y Combinator. Or Techstars. Or Geekdom.

No AWS. Or OpenStack. Or Azure.

No Snapchat.

No Skype. Or Hangouts.

No Yelp.

No Kickstarter.

No Apple Stores.

No Periscope. Or HangW/. Or Meerkat. Or, even, Qik or Kyte, which are gone now.

No IFTTT.

No Nest.

No drones.

No Kindle.

No Foursquare.

No Pebble. Fitbit. Or Apple Watch.

No Tesla. Or Hybrid cars. Or electric cars.

I can’t remember how we survived back then.

If I live another 15 years, what will we see?

Maybe I should fire up my blog again. I was thinking of doing that as a repository of my newsletter. http://www.scobleizer.com

Oh, and thanks to Dori Smith and Dave Winer. The two of them convinced me to start a blog (they were speakers at a conference I was helping plan back then, working for Dan Shafer). I thought blogging wasn’t important enough to add a session about it to our conference. Now there are conferences on blogging, even a famous one just for women bloggers. But they got me to start and Dave’s blog at http://www.scripting.com is still at the top of my reading list.

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

Email

Print

More

Reddit

