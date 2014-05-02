Knock, knock, is this thing on?

We’ve done some updates to the blog here. Hopefully the feeds and everything still works. Now on a modern server at Rackspace, thanks to Rob Collazo for helping me out. Got the latest theme. Improved security here. Updated to latest WordPress. Everything is looking good.

Now the trick is to figure out what to do here that I can’t already do on Facebook, which is where I’ve been spending most of my time lately. Are you reading me there? Why not? That’s where you’ll see EVERYTHING I do.

Here? I think I’ll start writing longer posts again here and see what happens. Also, after this post ships I’ll also connect this to all the social networks, which will bring more people here.

