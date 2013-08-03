The kinds of innovation Google Glass will bring

CrowdOptic‘s developers are one of a handful of folks who are pushing new kinds of location features thanks to the new sensor platform that is known as Google Glass. Glass is the first consumer product that can share where you are looking. CrowdOptic does something similar by just using the cameras. Add the two together and I think we’ll see some wild new things that will only be possible with Glass. This video gives us a little taste.

Are you building anything? At Techcrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, coming up September 7, Rackspace and I going to have a Glass App developer’s contest. More on that after all the lawyers sign off on it. I’m off to Australia to meet with startups next week in Sydney. Hope to see you there!

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

Email

Print

More

Reddit

